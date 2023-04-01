What is 'Kardashian Curse'? Why people talking about it on social media? Here's what Kylie Jenner once said

Several TikTok users are interested in the "Kardashian curse" theory. Know what is it, and why has it been trending over TikTok?

The Kardashians' followers have watched the ups and downs of every guy that a Kardashian or Jenner has dated. It barely lasts a year or a month with all the love they show on social media and every statement they make.



It's challenging to have faith in a Kardashian or Jenner who has been with one man since it has never happened to them. Every marriage relationship has ended in a split or divorce, prompting followers to call them out on TikTok, which has picked up on the pattern.



Several TikTok users have expressed interest in the "Kardashian curse" theory. Here's what it all boils down to: According to TikTok users, the "Kardashian curse" is the notion that anyone who dates a Kardashian or Jenner would experience awful luck if their relationship ends.



In a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie Jenner admitted that it might be difficult for outsiders to acclimate to her family's way of life. It was clear from her comment that "it's not just men—friends, it's individuals who come and simply don't know how to handle it." It's negative.

Have the Kardashians mentioned the "curse"?

Scott informs Kendall about the rumour in one TikTok video titled "Scott and Kendall Research the Kardashian Curse," before the two go to a tarot reader, who confirms that Kendall has been "cursed."

The video is an extract from "The Kardashian Curse," an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on June 12, 2016. At the most recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kendall responded to Andy Cohen's question about women's belief in the curse.

"I don't like this plot because it puts the pressure on us," she said. According to the internet, where does the curse originate? The TikTok search "Kardashian Armenian witch curse" has gotten 25.7 million views.

According to popular belief, four witches were allegedly involved in a contract struck by the women's distant relatives. As per folklore, they agreed to ensure that every woman in the Kardashian bloodline was beautiful and famous—but only if the men who came into their life suffered as a consequence.



