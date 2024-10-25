What is grey divorce? Are Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan choosing THIS western concept?

Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heading for a grey divorce? Do you know what grey divorce is? This term has recently begun to gain attention in India; read more

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are now in the headlines owing to divorce rumours, and their admirers are concerned for the ideal pair. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood's most popular pair is getting divorced. They fell in love in 2006 while filming Umrao Jaan.

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. The head-over-heels-in-love pair has been married for nearly 17 years and is now planning a 'grey divorce'. What is a "grey divorce"? This word has lately gained popularity in India.

What is a grey divorce?

The word refers to couples, usually over 50 or in long-term marriages, who decide to end their relationship after many years together. This is seen as a Western idea, yet grey divorce has begun to spread in India as well. Several stars, including Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, and actress Sarika, have entered into grey divorces. According to sources, Aishwarya and Abhishek are having serious marital problems and are staying together for their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek attended Anant Ambani's wedding separately, which caused a commotion, and netizens began discussing their connection. Aishwarya attended with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, while Abhishek came with his entire family. However, Abhishek's decision to like a post on grey divorce drew eyebrows.

Furthermore, Reddit forums and online chatter indicate that Aishwarya may live separately from Abhishek. Critics accuse Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur of the problems between Abhishek and Aishwarya and ponder potential infidelity. There are currently no formal pronouncements on the subject.

