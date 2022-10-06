Box Office Report: Godfather gets a slow start; take a look at PS: I, Vikram Vedha, Kantara collections

Despite a Dusshera opening, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ did not get a bumper start at the box office. Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ could also not benefit from the festive holiday. However, ‘Vikram Vedha’ saw a decent jump in collections. Take a look at the full box office report of Wednesday, here.

Image: Still from the trailer

The box office is once again witnessing the battle of Bollywood versus South films. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's ‘Vikram Vedha’ and Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film ‘Ponnyan Selvan: I’ had hit the theatres last week. while PS: I has been minting money since the day of its release, Vikram Vedha has been competing with South film ‘Kantara’. Amidst this, megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ was also released recently. However, despite Salman Khan’s cameo role, the film could not have a bumper opening. Meanwhile, take a look at Wednesday's box office report here.

Image: Official film poster

Godfather: Megastar Chiranjeevi's film 'Godfather' has hit the theatres. The opening of the film has not been special. Even after Salman Khan's cameo, the film has failed to have a bumper opening. According to preliminary figures, the film has done business of Rs 18 crores on the first day which is less than what was expected of it.

Image: Official film poster

Ponniyin Selvan: I: The film is getting a good response from the audience in the South as well as in the Hindi belt. Mani Ratnman’s multi-starrer film joined the Rs 100 crore club within just three days of its release. According to the initial figures revealed on Wednesday, the film has once again lagged behind at the ticket window. 'PS1' did not seem to have gotten any benefit from the Dussehra holiday. There has been a decline in the film's earnings on the sixth day. It managed to collect only Rs 20.30 crore on Wednesday, after which its total collection has now gone up to Rs 171.85 crore.

Image: Official film poster

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha is proving to be a failure in theatres. But there has been some increase in the film's earnings on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday. In such a situation, it can be said that Vikram Vedha has got the benefit of the Dussehra holiday. Talking about the business of Vikram Vedha on the sixth day, according to the initial figures, the film has collected around Rs 7 crore. The total earnings of Vikram Vedha has been Rs 55.10 crores.

Image: Official film poster