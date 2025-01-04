Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on

The closeness between Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor was one of the most notable aspects of the 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's friendship was one of the highlights of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil marketing in 2016. While talking with Mastiii, they revealed some intimate insights about their connections and relationships.

article_image2

During one entertaining session, Ranbir quietly delivered a bombshell: Anushka is the uncontested "champion" of friend-zoning people! Ranbir did not stop there. He admitted that one of Anushka's actor pals had fallen for her, but she had friend-zoned him.

article_image3

Anushka was stunned by the discovery but swiftly shared her side. She stated that she had always had male pals growing up in an army family (her father served in the army). It was natural for her to bond with both boys and girls, and she had never considered friendships in terms of gender.

article_image4

Ranbir said, “Agar yeh par ladkon ko samajh mein nahi aata hai. Accha, iske saath mujhe pata hai, jo acchi dosti dosti mein unko isse pyaar ho gaya hai. Aur unhone bola ki, ‘Nahi yaar, aisa kuch nahi, main dosti hoon.’" He added, “Main sirf yeh bol dunga uska bhi surname Kapoor hai."

article_image5

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a private wedding held in Italy in December 2017. They dated for a few years before getting married. Vamika, their daughter, was born in January 2021, and Akaay Kohli, their son, arrived in February 2024. The pair has since enjoyed their time as parents, largely in London, while keeping their personal lives secret.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is married to actress Alia Bhatt and has a daughter named Raha Kapoor.

