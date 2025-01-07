Was Nayanthara asked to pay Rs 5 crore for using Chandramukhi clips in Netflix documentary? Here's the truth

Chandramukhi producers clarify the controversy surrounding the use of film footage in Nayanthara's documentary, denying reports of a 5 crore compensation demand.



Nayanthara's documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' was released on Netflix in November 2024. A controversy arose between Dhanush and Nayanthara due to the use of a 3-second clip from the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Another controversy has now emerged on the same issue.

In a YouTube interview, actor Chitra Lakshmanan expressed dissatisfaction over the inclusion of scenes from 'Chandramukhi' in Nayanthara's documentary without the producers' permission. This sparked a new controversy.

Nayanthara starred opposite Rajinikanth in the 2005 film 'Chandramukhi'. She used a scene from that film in her documentary without permission. Reports on social media claimed that the 'Chandramukhi' team demanded 5 crore rupees in compensation from Nayanthara.

The producers of Chandramukhi have stated they will not take any legal action against Nayanthara. They also denied the reports of demanding 5 crore rupees in compensation. They clarified that they had granted permission for the use of the scenes in the documentary.

Previously, actor Dhanush filed a case against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan for using clips from the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. Dhanush sent a legal notice seeking 10 crore rupees in compensation for the use of a three-second video.

This case came up for hearing in the Chennai High Court on November 27, 2024. Nayanthara's lawyer, who was present, argued that they had not violated copyright law. They stated that the footage used in the documentary was taken from their collection and did not belong to Dhanush's company. It is noteworthy that the Chandramukhi producers provided this clarification amidst this ongoing case.

