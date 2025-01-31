Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Marriage is the Ultimate Goal; Here's how you can achieve it

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exemplify a healthy marriage built on respect, support, and balance. Their ability to manage personal and professional life offers valuable relationship lessons for all.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the perfect examples of balancing personal and professional lives. Despite their busy careers, they’ve managed to maintain a healthy relationship, focusing on mutual respect and support. Their bond continues to inspire many, proving that love, care, and understanding are key.


 

budget 2025
article_image2

Anushka, a successful actress, has been in the industry for over 15 years. She credits her success to maintaining a balance between work and personal life. Virat, a professional cricketer, has always supported Anushka’s decisions, which strengthens their relationship, showing the importance of trust in any partnership.

 

article_image3

The couple frequently shares their experiences with their fans, offering relationship advice. They stress the importance of not letting work interfere with home life. Their approach is simple but effective—respect for each other’s time and space creates a foundation of love and harmony.

article_image4

On public platforms, Anushka and Virat keep their relationship transparent but avoid oversharing. Their ability to balance their public personas while maintaining a private, intimate relationship is admirable. This transparency has made them relatable to fans, who find their journey inspiring.

 

article_image5

Anushka also talks about the importance of not interfering in each other’s careers. This mutual respect allows them to grow individually while supporting one another. Their relationship is built on a strong foundation of respect, trust, and admiration for each other's achievements.

 

article_image6

Their marriage has blossomed with love and understanding. The couple frequently makes time for each other despite hectic schedules. Whether it's a holiday or a simple moment together, they cherish these times, proving that small gestures make a big difference in sustaining a long-lasting relationship.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News ATG

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead NTI

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas ATG

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas

Ed Sheeran begins 6-city India tour in Pune, thanks fans for warm reception [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran begins 6-city India tour in Pune, thanks fans for warm reception [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors AJR

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj Jawanda in South Indian style NTI

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj in South Indian style

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water- What experts recommend for healthier hair NTI

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon