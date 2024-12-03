Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE

Vikrant Massey's surprise announcement took everyone by surprise. 'The Sabarmati Report' movie was screening in the parliament yesterday. Vikrant attended the screening which was also attended by honorable PM Narendra Modi. The actors decision has sparked debates

The entertainment industry was left stunned as actor Vikrant Massey announced retirement from 2025. He is at the peak of his career, having delivered movies like '12th Fail' and 'Haseena Dillruba'. It sparked online debates over whether it was a genuine farewell or a calculated PR stunt for his upcoming movie. He hinted at personal reasons but did not elaborate further leading to speculations

Hours after the announcement, Vikrant appeared at the Parliament for the screening of The Sabarmati Report, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs. During a media interaction, Vikrant expressed that watching his film with the Prime Minister marked a significant moment in his career. However, when asked about his retirement, he avoided the topic and walked away, fueling speculation about the announcement’s authenticity

Vikrant’s latest film, The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the 2002 Godhra train incident, has become a box-office success, grossing over ₹35.56 crores since its release on November 15. Declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the film has resonated deeply with audiences. Fans are left grappling with mixed emotions over his retirement, while celebrating his impactful performances in hits like 12th Fail and Haseen Dillruba

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on his acting journey. He stated that the past years had been incredible, but it was time to recalibrate his life and focus on being a husband, father, and son. Vikrant promised fans two final movies before stepping away from acting

