Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna BREAK UP? Is actress dating Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Read details

Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna dating Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas have also surprised fans, who now question whether the actress and Vijay Deverakonda are still together.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured relationship has been making news for quite some time. Yet, here's something that may irritate and disappoint their supporters. According to reports, the actress is fond of' Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas rather than Deverakonda.



"Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are frequently seen in public these days." People are talking about it. But the reality is that Rshmika and Sreenivas adore one other "

According to a source quoted by the entertainment outlet. The insider further stated that Mandanna is most likely dating Sai Sreenivas. "There is a good likelihood that the two actors will date each other." "According to the source. Thus yet, none of the actors' teams has confirmed anything.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This comes only days after Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas were photographed together at the Mumbai airport. Afterwards, the two actors had a red carpet-appearance at an award presentation.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Previously, Rashmika and Vijay shared photos from their New Year's Eve holiday that included identical places, leaving fans wondering if they rang in 2023 together.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika had once talked about Vijay to a media house saying, "I realise that we are performers, and that the spotlight is on us, and that people want to know more about it." I see a few videos on social media and think it quite charming, but Vijay and I don't actually sit down and talk it. We have a gang of 15 members, and if given the opportunity, we would play board games with them. "We're performers, but our friends are as essential to us, and it keeps us grounded," she explained.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla