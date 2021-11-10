  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person

    First Published Nov 10, 2021, 6:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A video of Vijay Deverakonda and a person lying on his bed is going viral; can you guess who could be that someone? 

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda who is currently busy promoting his brother, Anand Deverakonda film Pushpaka Vimanam was recently seen sharing an intimate video on his social media page. The Liger actor Vijay has a huge fan following in south and when he shared this video lying on his bed it went viral on social media. 
     

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    The video was recorded at a hotel in Vizag, where Vijay was seen under a while blanket talking to the camera. In the video, teasing his brother, Anand by calling his character name ‘Sundar’.  Vijay then asks Anand as to why is he next to him and where is his wife?
    Anand then jokingly said that his wife has fled.

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    Recently, Vijay Deverakonda, who turned producer forPushpaka Vimanam, releasing on November 12th came up with a Q and A session with his brother. A video titled The Deverakondas Answer The Web's Most Searched Questions shows the two brothers answering interesting fan questions. 
     

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    Both were seen answering some quirky topics that are most searched on the Internet. One of the most asked questions was about Vijay's dating life. Many asked if he was dating someone, to which Vijay responded that he had lately undergone a heartbreak.

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    According to reports, Vijay is allegedly dated Rashmika Mandanna. But the duo has said many times in various conversations, and chat shows that they’re not together. Vijay and Rashmika are a hit couple on-screen hence they were being rumoured to be a real-life pair. 
     

    Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person RCB

    Vijay will be soon marking his Bollywood debut in Puri Jagannadh's next Liger with Ananya Panday. According to the latest reports, Sukumar is keen to rope in Vijay for Arya 3 which was previously played by Allu Arjun. Also Read: Is Mike Tyson being paid more than Vijay Deverakonda in Liger? Read this

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls’ show

    Video Icon
    Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her Nude Bloody Picture RCB

    (PHOTO) Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her 'Nude', ‘Bloody Picture’; check out netizens reaction

    Video Icon
    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her? RCB

    Will Rashmika Mandanna follow Priyanka Chopra, Malaika's love-life? Will she date a guy younger than her?

    Video Icon
    Shruti Haasan leather jacket is all you need this winter season see photos - drb

    Shruti Haasan’s leather jacket is all you need this winter season; see photos

    Video Icon
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's house rent in Mumbai will make your jaw drop

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    How head coach Rahul Dravid can be a game-changer for the Indian cricket team-ayh

    How head coach Rahul Dravid can be a game-changer for the Indian cricket team?

    Video Icon
    Metaverse will be addictive rob more personal info says Facebook whistleblower gcw

    Metaverse will be addictive, rob more personal info, says Facebook whistleblower

    Video Icon
    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list-dnm

    How many countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield? Hong Kong latest to join the list

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Video Icon
    India on its path to becoming world fastest-growing major economy gcw

    Centre announces India on its path to becoming world's fastest-growing major economy

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon