SHOCKING: Vijay Deverakonda is sharing bed with whom? Actor shares intimate video this person

A video of Vijay Deverakonda and a person lying on his bed is going viral; can you guess who could be that someone?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda who is currently busy promoting his brother, Anand Deverakonda film Pushpaka Vimanam was recently seen sharing an intimate video on his social media page. The Liger actor Vijay has a huge fan following in south and when he shared this video lying on his bed it went viral on social media.



The video was recorded at a hotel in Vizag, where Vijay was seen under a while blanket talking to the camera. In the video, teasing his brother, Anand by calling his character name ‘Sundar’. Vijay then asks Anand as to why is he next to him and where is his wife?

Anand then jokingly said that his wife has fled.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda, who turned producer forPushpaka Vimanam, releasing on November 12th came up with a Q and A session with his brother. A video titled The Deverakondas Answer The Web's Most Searched Questions shows the two brothers answering interesting fan questions.



Both were seen answering some quirky topics that are most searched on the Internet. One of the most asked questions was about Vijay's dating life. Many asked if he was dating someone, to which Vijay responded that he had lately undergone a heartbreak.

According to reports, Vijay is allegedly dated Rashmika Mandanna. But the duo has said many times in various conversations, and chat shows that they’re not together. Vijay and Rashmika are a hit couple on-screen hence they were being rumoured to be a real-life pair.

