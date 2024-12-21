Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

'Viduthalai Part 2' first-day box office collection is out. It has collected double the amount of Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Vetrimaran's Viduthalai Part 2

The first-day collection of 'Viduthalai Part 2', directed by Vetrimaran, known for portraying life beautifully through his films, has been released.

article_image2

Soori's Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office

'Viduthalai Part 2' is directed by Vetrimaran, following the first part. Soori plays the lead, while Vijay Sethupathi plays a prominent role. Bhavani Sre plays Soori's love interest, and Manju Warrier plays Vijay Sethupathi's. Other notable actors include Balaji Sakthivel, Chetan, Raju Menon, Anurag Kashyap, and Gautham Menon.

article_image3

Vetrimaran Directs Viduthalai Part 2

Based on Jeyamohan's short story 'Thunaivan', the first part, released in 2023, was well-received. It marked Soori's transition from comedian to hero. The second part picks up where the first left off, making the audience curious about the ending.

article_image4

Vijay Sethupathi's Performance Shines

The much-anticipated 'Viduthalai Part 2' depicts Vijay Sethupathi's transformation into 'Vaathiyar'. Vetrimaran's screenplay shines as Soori narrates a story through letters to his mother, paralleled by Vijay Sethupathi's narration to a policeman.

article_image5

Viduthalai Part 2 Day 1 Box Office

The film explores Vijay Sethupathi's journey to becoming a rebel, the formation of the Tamil People's Army, and Manju Warrier's fate. Vetrimaran also touches upon communism. While the first part was slow-paced, the second part is fast-paced, enhanced by Ilaiyaraaja's music.

article_image6

Viduthalai Surpasses Lal Salaam

Critically acclaimed 'Viduthalai Part 2' has shattered the opening day collection of Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', collecting double the amount. 'Viduthalai Part 2' earned ₹8 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹9 crore globally on its first day, while 'Lal Salaam' collected only ₹3.55 crore. 'Viduthalai Part 1' earned ₹3.5 crore on its first day but ₹28 crore globally in four days.

