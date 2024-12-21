Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

'Viduthalai Part 2' first-day box office collection is out. It has collected double the amount of Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.

Vetrimaran's Viduthalai Part 2

The first-day collection of 'Viduthalai Part 2', directed by Vetrimaran, known for portraying life beautifully through his films, has been released.

Soori's Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office

'Viduthalai Part 2' is directed by Vetrimaran, following the first part. Soori plays the lead, while Vijay Sethupathi plays a prominent role. Bhavani Sre plays Soori's love interest, and Manju Warrier plays Vijay Sethupathi's. Other notable actors include Balaji Sakthivel, Chetan, Raju Menon, Anurag Kashyap, and Gautham Menon.

Vetrimaran Directs Viduthalai Part 2

Based on Jeyamohan's short story 'Thunaivan', the first part, released in 2023, was well-received. It marked Soori's transition from comedian to hero. The second part picks up where the first left off, making the audience curious about the ending.

Vijay Sethupathi's Performance Shines

The much-anticipated 'Viduthalai Part 2' depicts Vijay Sethupathi's transformation into 'Vaathiyar'. Vetrimaran's screenplay shines as Soori narrates a story through letters to his mother, paralleled by Vijay Sethupathi's narration to a policeman.

Viduthalai Part 2 Day 1 Box Office

The film explores Vijay Sethupathi's journey to becoming a rebel, the formation of the Tamil People's Army, and Manju Warrier's fate. Vetrimaran also touches upon communism. While the first part was slow-paced, the second part is fast-paced, enhanced by Ilaiyaraaja's music.

Viduthalai Surpasses Lal Salaam

Critically acclaimed 'Viduthalai Part 2' has shattered the opening day collection of Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', collecting double the amount. 'Viduthalai Part 2' earned ₹8 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹9 crore globally on its first day, while 'Lal Salaam' collected only ₹3.55 crore. 'Viduthalai Part 1' earned ₹3.5 crore on its first day but ₹28 crore globally in four days.

Latest Videos