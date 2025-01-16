Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to hit theatres on February 6

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi has a new release date. The trailer for the film will be released today, amidst great anticipation.

Ajith Kumar is preparing for the release of his forthcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi. It was scheduled to be released on January 10 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. A cinema owner in Chennai notified fans that the film will now be released in February. An official announcement about the film's release date will follow soon.

Since Vidaamuyarchi was postponed, many fans have been impatiently awaiting the new release date. Previously, the film was claimed to visit cinemas on January 23 or January 30. However, the film's release date has officially been confirmed as February 6.

Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres in Chennai announced the official release date for X. He also claimed that other films will now be shifted in cinemas. Meanwhile, Lyca Productions stated on Wednesday that the teaser for Vidaamuyarchi will be released on January 16.

vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and numerous more in key parts. The Tamil film is reported to be based on the 1997 film Breakdown.

The technical crew behind Vidaamuyarchi includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor NB Srikanth, and cinematographer Om Prakash.

Latest Videos