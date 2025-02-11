Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visit Golden Temple before Chhaava release [PHOTOS]

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar before the release of their film 'Chhaava'. Both were dressed in traditional attire. Vicky shared photos on social media.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are actively promoting their upcoming film, Chhava. The duo is engaging in various promotional activities to generate excitement for the release.

article_image2

Before the release of 'Chhava', Vicky and Rashmika visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photos of the pair at the Golden Temple have gone viral.

article_image3

Vicky was seen in a white kurta and Rashmika in a pink suit. Rashmika has high hopes for this film. If this film is successful, there is no doubt that she will become a star actress in Bollywood.

article_image4

Sharing these photos, Vicky wrote, 'There is something special about Sri Harmandir Sahib. The serenity here, the divinity, the power of prayer. We are dedicating 'Chhava' to the world.'

article_image5

Vicky Kaushal shared his thoughts, writing, "I hope it reflects the power of this holy place. Rab Meher Bakshe," expressing his gratitude and hopes for the project.

