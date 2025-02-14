Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted together at 'Chhaava' screening [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif joined Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna at their film 'Chhaava' screening. Vicky looked dashing in black, while Katrina's saree look was stunning. 

Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Chhaava is finally ready for release, generating fans' excitement for its upcoming big screen debut.

A screening was held a few hours before the release. The entire team, including Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif, were present.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has been released today, creating a buzz among fans and moviegoers eager to watch the much-awaited film.

Vicky Kaushal's wife, Katrina Kaif, also attended the screening of Chhaava, showing her support for her husband’s much-anticipated film alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous in a multi-colored, blingy saree, turning heads at the screening of Chhaava, effortlessly showcasing her elegance and stunning style.

Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a black outfit at the Chhaava screening. He motivated the entire team, expressing his support and pride for their hard work.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a highly anticipated film featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, showcasing a captivating storyline that has intrigued many fans.

