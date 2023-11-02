Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding photos: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and more attend

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1. Inside photos from the grand wedding are now doing the rounds. In one of the pics, you can see megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and several others in one frame.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are now married! On November 1, the couple wed in a romantic ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The first photo of the newlyweds is now out on social media and getting all positive comments and winning hearts. Varun Tej, the groom, posted a number of photos of himself and Lavanya Tripathi on Instagram.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Posing together, the bride and groom look gorgeous. "My Lav!" with a white heart emoji was the caption for the Instagram image.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On all social media sites, the couple's wedding ceremony images and videos are currently making the rounds. At the wedding were Megatsar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and a few more.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Klin Kaara having a lovely moment with her grandparents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As soon as Varun posted the pictures to Instagram, followers poured their praises and well wishes for the soon-to-be newlyweds into the comments section.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In June 2023, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows in a private ceremony. The couple made the decision to get married at a lavish location.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The cocktail reception on October 30 marked the beginning of the pre-wedding celebrations, which continued on October 31 with the mehendi and haldi rituals.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At an opulent resort in Italy on November 1, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot and gave a celebration for their guests that ended about 8:30 p.m. There are rumours that they may have another get-together in Hyderabad for their remaining friends, business associates, and relatives.

