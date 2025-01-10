Vanangaan REVIEW: Is Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash's action drama worth watching? Read on

Vanangaan Twitter Review: Today, January 10, 2025, Bala's Tamil action drama Vanangaan opened in theatres—Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash star in the film, produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions.

Vanangaan X Review: Vanangaan, a Tamil action drama written and directed by Bala, opened in theatres today, January 10, 2025. Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash play the key parts, and Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions produces the film.

The project, which was first announced in March 2022 with Suriya as both the lead actor and producer under his 2D Entertainment label, experienced significant revisions. Despite early work, Suriya and 2D Entertainment abandoned the project in December of that year owing to narrative changes.

Arun Vijay replaced Suriya, while Roshni Prakash took over for Krithi Shetty. The film, which features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by R. B. Gurudev, and editing by Sathish Suriya, wrapped main photography between March 2023 and April 2024.

Vanangaan's Cast and Crew

Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash appear in Vanangaan, which also features Samuthirakani, Mysskin, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Dr. Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldass, and Munish Sivagurunath. Bala wrote and directed Vanangaan, with Suresh Kamatchi producing under the umbrella of V House Productions.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack, R. B. Gurudhev shot the photography, and Sathish Suriya edited it. RK Nagu handles the art direction, while Silva is the stunt director. M. E. Meenakshi Sundaram oversees the creative production, while M. R. Rajakrishnan handles sound design and mixing. The film's co-directors are Lakshana Manimoly and Mrudhula Sridharan, with Karthick Netha contributing songs.

Costume designer Perumal Selvam, chief makeup artist Pattanam Rasheed, and production controller K. Mani Varma round out the group. R. Hariharasuthan manages the VFX work, IGene handles the DI, and Karthik V does the colour correction. A. John also played a vital part in public relations, while Pravin PK designed PR and Banu Ramaswamy photographed stills.

The release of "Vanangaan" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for film fans. Stay tuned for informative reviews on X (previously Twitter), where viewers can express their perspectives on this action drama.

