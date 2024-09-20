Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS how link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant affected her daily life

    Urvashi Rautela's personal life made headlines when she was believed to be dating cricketer Rishabh Pant and in an interview she talked about the same.

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    In a recent interview, the actress discussed the subject. Urvashi Rautela frequently discussed RP in past interviews. Netizens quickly assumed that RP was related to cricketer Rishabh Pant, sparking a meme frenzy on the Internet. Urvashi recently gave an interview to NDTV and disputed the rumors. She stated that the memes are based on false facts and have influenced her daily life. The actress stated that she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight so that she may focus on her career.

    The actress stated, "Regarding the frequent accusations tying me to RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to explain that these memes and rumours are false. I like to keep my personal life secret. My concentration is still on my career and the projects I am enthusiastic about." Urvashi went on to say that she wants to handle this issue openly and that people should focus on the truth rather than unsubstantiated claims. Furthermore, she stated that she does not understand why meme pages are so thrilled about such matters.

    She went on to remark, "Dealing with continual scrutiny and baseless rumors about my personal life can be tough. I deal with stress by focusing on how I can manage my work and personal development. I chose to respond to rumors clearly and honestly while respecting my privacy and avoiding distractions from my profession. Surrounding myself with encouraging individuals and keeping true to my ideals helps me handle stress and stay focused on my goals.

    The speculations about Urvashi dating Rishabh Pant began with a remark in which the former mentioned that some "RP" had kept her waiting for hours. It was in 2022, and netizens quickly linked it to Rishabh Pant, who had previously been silent on the matter. She even flew to a few other places when Team India played and uploaded cryptic love postings, which fueled curiosity and sparked a meme frenzy. But subsequently, Urvashi confirmed that she was referring to her co-star, Ram Pothineni.

