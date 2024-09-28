Urvashi Rautela's comments on Nandamuri Balakrishna; here's what she said

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his aggressive nature in public events and other programs. Balakrishna has a tag of being a straightforward person. It is known what kind of controversy Balakrishna's comments made in a public event created. Currently, even a small mistake regarding women is coming to light in the film industry under the name of the casting couch.

Actresses are boldly revealing the incidents and harassment they have faced. In the past, Radhika Apte also made negative comments about Balakrishna. However, Urvashi Rautela, who is impressing the youth with her glamour and item songs, made interesting comments about Balakrishna.

It is special that she made positive comments about Balakrishna. Currently, Urvashi Rautela is acting in Balakrishna's 109th film. This movie is being made under the direction of director Bobby. I have heard some negative comments about Balakrishna. But he was very respectful and good to me.

I have no discomfort with Balakrishna. Urvashi said that the negative comments she heard about him were not correct. Balakrishna is very professional on the sets. Every human being has some shades. But how they are with others is important. Urvashi praised that acting with Balakrishna was a good experience.

