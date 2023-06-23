Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD; covers assets with RED-shimmery hearts

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, the critically acclaimed fashionista, is known for her eccentric and quirky sense of fashion, wherein her bold and bizarre DIY outfit looks always go viral with fans cheering her fashion game. This time the actress has gone bold by covering her assets with red-shimmery hearts.

    article_image1

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans by going bare with RED shimmery hearts covering her assets.

    article_image2

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed pulled off this bold bare-chested look with RED shimmery hearts covering her assets and completed the risque outfit with a white ensemble shape-wear attire.

    article_image3

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this daring and bizarre DIY outfit look wherein she went bare. She concealed her assets with delicate RED shimmery hearts joined with white thread and completed her look with a white ensemble shape-wear outfit.

    article_image4

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks drop-dead gorgeous and beautiful in a quirky, risque-bare avatar with RED shimmery hearts which aptly concealed and hid her breasts. The entire look also flaunted her well-toned body.

    article_image5

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks sensational with her luscious body and scintillating poses in a bare look with only shimmery red hearts that hides her breasts alongside white shape-wear attire. Here she is looking towards the camera lens in a candid pose and is flaunting her well-maintained luscious body.

    article_image6

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this bare look with only RED shimmery hearts that hides her breasts is just hot and alluring.

    article_image7

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed's new look screams a mix of fashion and boldness which can redefine the tones and style trends. She has caught our attention with bold RED shimmery hearts that conceal her assets with a white shapewear ensemble outfit to complement it. She also had a red dupatta in both her hands and also wore it on her head in a way that it was giving her quirky DIY outfit a vintage feel.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoomam 7 reasons to watch the Fahadh Faasil Aparna Balamurali starrer on the big screen (MAH)

    Dhoomam: 7 reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's film on big screen

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance ADC

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya vma

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya

    Tiku Weds Sheru to Kerala Crime Files 11 new movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend on OTT ATG

    'Tiku Weds Sheru' to 'Kerala Crime Files'-11 new movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend on OTT

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO ADC

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' goes viral

    tennis Andy Roddick on Break Point: Former World No.1 talks about Kyrgios, Alcaraz's rise and more osf

    Andy Roddick on Break Point: Former World No.1 talks about Kyrgios, Alcaraz's rise and more

    Dhoomam 7 reasons to watch the Fahadh Faasil Aparna Balamurali starrer on the big screen (MAH)

    Dhoomam: 7 reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's film on big screen

    Opposition meet in Patna Congress responds to AAP ultimatum over Centre ordinance gcw

    Opposition meet in Patna: Congress responds to AAP's ultimatum over Centre's ordinance

    Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur anr

    Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon