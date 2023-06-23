Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD; covers assets with RED-shimmery hearts

Urfi Javed, the critically acclaimed fashionista, is known for her eccentric and quirky sense of fashion, wherein her bold and bizarre DIY outfit looks always go viral with fans cheering her fashion game. This time the actress has gone bold by covering her assets with red-shimmery hearts.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed's new look screams a mix of fashion and boldness which can redefine the tones and style trends. She has caught our attention with bold RED shimmery hearts that conceal her assets with a white shapewear ensemble outfit to complement it. She also had a red dupatta in both her hands and also wore it on her head in a way that it was giving her quirky DIY outfit a vintage feel.