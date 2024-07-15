Unseen photos: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev's Thailand wedding pictures OUT; dont miss it

South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev tied the knot on July 3 in a Krabi ceremony which was only attended by their close friends and family. The actress shared a stunning set of images from her traditional Tamilian wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, an actress, has been making news recently due to her impending wedding. The actress married Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev at a modest wedding in Thailand.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Varalaxmi released some exclusive photos from the occasion on her official social media accounts, thrilling followers with the fresh update.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev married on July 3 in Krabi, Thailand, at a ceremony their closest friends and family attended. The Yashoda actress used her official Instagram account to showcase lovely photos from the traditional Tamilian wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The first shot shows the bride and groom in a close hug, with Nicholai gently holding her. Similar romantic moments follow. Varalaxmi shared the shoot with the caption, “I finally got my Fairytale Wedding.!! My Prince asked me to marry him, and I did.!!! One day down and forever to go.!! To Love, Laughter, and Loads of food.!! I love you, Nicholai. Thank you for making me feel like the world’s most beautiful bride @jayalakshmisundaresan.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Celebrities and fans alike flood the comment section with messages of congratulations. The first user wrote, “Congrats and wishing you both a happy married life.” Actress Samantha Ruth shared, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you the most wonderful life.” And another fan expressed, “Love you always mam, stay happy forever.” The post has been liked over 522,000 times on the platform.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Their July 3 wedding ceremony was a star-studded occasion attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Kichcha Sudeep, actor Balakrishna, actor Venkatesh, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among others.

Notably, Nicholai is a gallerist who operates Gallery 7 in Mumbai. Varalaxmi previously indicated that Nicholai and her have known each other for more than 14 years.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Varalaxmi recently starred in the Telugu superhero flick Hanu Man. She has been cast in Dhanush's second directorial, Raayan, which also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali.

