Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unseen photos: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev's Thailand wedding pictures OUT; dont miss it

    South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev tied the knot on July 3 in a Krabi ceremony which was only attended by their close friends and family. The actress shared a stunning set of images from her traditional Tamilian wedding.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, an actress, has been making news recently due to her impending wedding. The actress married Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev at a modest wedding in Thailand.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varalaxmi released some exclusive photos from the occasion on her official social media accounts, thrilling followers with the fresh update.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev married on July 3 in Krabi, Thailand, at a ceremony their closest friends and family attended. The Yashoda actress used her official Instagram account to showcase lovely photos from the traditional Tamilian wedding.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The first shot shows the bride and groom in a close hug, with Nicholai gently holding her. Similar romantic moments follow. Varalaxmi shared the shoot with the caption, “I finally got my Fairytale Wedding.!! My Prince asked me to marry him, and I did.!!! One day down and forever to go.!! To Love, Laughter, and Loads of food.!! I love you, Nicholai. Thank you for making me feel like the world’s most beautiful bride @jayalakshmisundaresan.”

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrities and fans alike flood the comment section with messages of congratulations. The first user wrote, “Congrats and wishing you both a happy married life.” Actress Samantha Ruth shared, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you the most wonderful life.” And another fan expressed, “Love you always mam, stay happy forever.” The post has been liked over 522,000 times on the platform.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Their July 3 wedding ceremony was a star-studded occasion attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Kichcha Sudeep, actor Balakrishna, actor Venkatesh, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among others.

    article_image7

    Notably, Nicholai is a gallerist who operates Gallery 7 in Mumbai. Varalaxmi previously indicated that Nicholai and her have known each other for more than 14 years.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varalaxmi recently starred in the Telugu superhero flick Hanu Man. She has been cast in Dhanush's second directorial, Raayan, which also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more ATG

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding? RBA

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding?

    Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast ATG

    'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast

    Recent Stories

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know AJR

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know

    Bengaluru Lokayuktha ACP helps many students pass SSLC supplementary exams vkp

    Bengaluru: Lokayuktha ACP’s initiative helps 103 students pass SSLC supplementary exams

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker Joy anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran breaks down over death of sanitation worker

    PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM appointment, eyes enhanced bilateral ties AJR

    PM Modi congratulates KP Sharma Oli on Nepal PM appointment, eyes enhanced bilateral ties

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon