Ultraviolette Tesseract EV Scooter launch: Know price, features, specifications, battery and more

The newly launched Ultraviolet company is set to release 12 new electric bikes in the next 3 years.

Ultra Violet Automotive, an electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, plans to increase annual sales to at least 1 lakh units by adding 12 new products in the next three to four years. Previously, Ultra Violet was jointly created by TVS Motors, based in Tamil Nadu, and Zoho, also from Tamil Nadu. Popular Malayalam actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have also invested in this company.

Ultra Violet, a Bangalore-based startup in the premium performance electric motorcycle sector, plans to expand its market reach next year.

Currently, it has two performance products under the F series. The company has also unveiled a new model on the S and L platforms.

"We have very aggressive product expansion plans. It's ambitious," said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO of Ultra Violet.

Currently, the penetration of electric vehicles in the scooter segment is 13-14 percent, with key players including Bajaj Auto.

Ola Electric is planning to launch its first electric motorcycle, the Roadster, soon. Ather Energy is working on a platform called Zenith.

