Trisha's dance in 'GOAT' song 'Matta': How much did she charge for the special appearance?

Trisha recently made a special song appearance in Thalapathy Vijay's film 'GOAT' and the makers of the movie has paid her a whopping amount for her dance number.

Trisha, who started her career as a supporting actress in the Tamil film industry and later acted in many notable roles, enjoys the status of a leading actress in Kollywood. She is one of the few actresses who has acted opposite all the leading heroes in the Tamil film industry like Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstar Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith, Surya, Arya, Dhanush, Simbu. In 2004, she acted opposite Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in the movie "Ghilli".

After the blockbuster hit of Ghilli, the pair was seen the best on-screen couple in Tamil cinema. After this, Trisha and Vijay acted together in films like "Thirupaachi", "Aathi", "Kuruvi" and after a gap of more than a decade acted together again in the film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. She could be seen again in another movies in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Thalapathy Vijay is in the final stages of his film career, and his recent film "GOAT" directed by Venkat Prabhu has been released worldwide and is getting a good response. There are many surprise cameos in that movie, and actress Trisha dancing with Vijay in the song "Matta" is one among them. If she isn't part of Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film, which is said to be the actor's last movie before his political entry, this could be the last time we saw this beloved pair together on screen.

Meanwhile, there are several reports about Trisha's remuneration for the song "Matta" in the movie "GOAT". Although not officially confirmed, it is said that she took almost Rs.1.2 crores as remuneration for dancing in this song.

