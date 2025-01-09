Toxic: Yash, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Samyuktha Menon; Check FEES of cast

The highly anticipated Kannada action-drama "Toxic," set for release in 2025, features Yash, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Samyuktha Menon, with massive paychecks for their roles.



The much-anticipated Kannada action-drama Toxic is gearing up for its release in 2025. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayan, the film promises to captivate audiences with its high-octane narrative and larger-than-life action sequences. With a massive budget of Rs 300 Crore, Toxic aims to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

The movie features an exceptional ensemble cast that includes stars like Yash, Sai Pallavi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Samyuktha Menon. Known for their powerful performances, these actors are expected to bring immense value to the gripping storyline. Their presence in Toxic guarantees a dynamic and thrilling cinematic experience.

Yash, the lead actor, has reportedly been paid a staggering Rs 50 Crore for his role in the film. His fan following and previous blockbuster success make him a major draw for the movie. This huge amount reflects his immense value to the project and the anticipation surrounding his performance.

Following Yash, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is another big name in the movie, securing Rs 3 Crore for his role. The versatile actor is known for his impeccable ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters, and his performance in Toxic is expected to be no different.

Samyuktha Menon plays a pivotal role in the film, for which she has been paid Rs 1 Crore. Along with the top-tier stars, Shine Tom Chacko and Daali Dhananjaya also play significant roles, earning Rs 40 Lakhs and Rs 35 Lakhs respectively. The film's distribution by KVN Productions ensures a wide reach for the project, further elevating expectations.

Latest Videos