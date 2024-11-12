Throwback to when Abhishek Bachchan spilled beans on Aishwarya Rai's best cooked dish

Abhishek Bachchan once praised wife Aishwarya Rai's impressive cooking skills, expressing his admiration for her dishes made with love and care. Fondly recalling her first meal after their marriage, he revealed her talent for desserts, especially halwa, while rumors about their marriage continue to swirl in the media

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours are swirling in the media. The rumours gained momentum when Abhishek allegedly 'liked' a post on grey divorce on Instagram. He has also been accused of cheating on Aishwarya with his 'Dasvi' co-star Nimrat Kaur. The Bachchan clan has decided to stay quite. Amidst this, let's check out the time Abhishek praised Aishwarya's cooking skills. He particularly pointed out that Aishwarya is particularly great in making desserts. THIS is what she made during her 'pehli rasoi' after her marriage

article_image2

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan revealed how Aishwarya first made a 'Halwa' after her marriage according to Bengali traditions. He fondly recalled that it was one of the best halwa he ever had

article_image3

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan once shared how much he admires his wife, Aishwarya Rai’s, culinary skills, expressing that he’d never tasted a dish by her that wasn’t delicious. Abhishek explained that her cooking is infused with love, making each dish special, and he has cherished everything she prepares. He emphasized that the sentiment behind her cooking outweighs the taste itself, showing his genuine appreciation for the effort and warmth she puts into her meals

article_image4

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek also revealed Aishwarya’s specialty: desserts. He fondly recalled her “pehli rasoi,” or first meal tradition, where she prepared a halwa inspired by Bengali customs after their wedding. He described this halwa as uniquely delicious, noting that it still stands out in his memory. Abhishek admires her skills in creating all kinds of desserts, acknowledging her knack for sweet treats that have made special occasions even more memorable

article_image5

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Reflecting on her childhood, Aishwarya Rai mentioned her family roots in Mangalore, where kitchen traditions were deeply valued. She recalled how she often helped in the kitchen, a practice she holds dear even after stepping into showbiz. Her connection to her family’s culinary practices continues, blending her heritage with her roles as a wife and mother, showing how these traditions have enriched her family life with Abhishek and their daughter

article_image6

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Although Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married since 2007 and are admired as a couple, rumors of discord in their marriage have circulated. Reports suggest various reasons, with some pointing to Abhishek’s rapport with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur, and others attributing tension to family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. Nevertheless, the couple remains private about their personal life, focusing on family commitments and their public image

article_image7

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Despite ongoing speculations, the Bachchans prefer to stay silent about the state of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship, especially regarding family matters. Their restrained approach extends to their daughter, Aaradhya, with the family opting to keep such topics private

