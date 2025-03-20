Throwback Romance: When Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra openly showed their love for each other

Read Full Gallery

Let's rewind to 2017 when breakup rumors about Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra surfaced, and how they shut them down.

They have never officially acknowledged their connection, but actor Sidharth Malhotra claims that Alia Bhatt is a crucial part of his life. Alia recently told us that she believes Sidharth is lovely and can easily become lost in his gaze.



Sidharth appears to feel the same way. "She stares into my eyes, I look into hers, and we're utterly lost. She is someone I am really close to. She is among the most significant individuals in my life right now. We've known each other for a while. We have a fantastic relationship, and I absolutely agree with everything she says. "I am glad she is getting lost in my eyes," adds Sidharth.



The two actors, along with Varun Dhawan, made their début in Karan Johar's film Student of the Year (2012). Sidharth also had the opportunity to collaborate alongside Fawad Khan in their most recent project. He claims that his experience with the Pakistani actor made him aware of Fawad's enormous fan base.

“I learned a lot about his fan following and how much people love him. People of all age brackets love him. We kind of divided our fans during the film. The slightly mature women were biased towards him and the younger crowd was tilted towards my side. I keep joking about how the slightly mature women would call me Sidharth beta and not use any such suffix for Fawad and just call him by his name!” he says.

In one of the events, long back. Shah Rukh Khan had booked a chopper. Sidharth wore a striped t-shirt. Farah Khan wore a similar one.

The next day, Alia Bhatt wore the same t-shirt that Sidharth Malhotra donned with striped jeans and a denim jacket.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth’s breakup news was intense, but her act of love calmed them. Both are now happily married, Alia with Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth with Kiara Advani.

Latest Videos