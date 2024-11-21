THEN and NOW: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's old photos, video go viral (watch)

It is awe-inspiring to see how Samantha Ruth Prabhu went from appearing in little advertising to being a leading actress; she is now one of the most well-known faces in Indian film.

A flashback video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her early days in the profession has become popular on social media, leaving admirers astounded by her change. The video shows a young Samantha marketing a beauty product and highlights the actor's mannerisms and dancing movements in a bright pink and yellow outfit.

Fans were quick to comment on how different she appeared today than when she first started in the profession, and many expressed surprise at the transformation. (WATCH VIDEO)

A fan commented, “The way I see no resemblance is crazy," while another wrote, “No way that’s her." Others pointed out the changes in her facial features, with one user commenting, “It’s just her eyebrows and face fat, which we generally lose after 18 or 20. Women look more beautiful after 30 if the skin is taken care of."

Despite these responses, many quickly praised Samantha for her beauty, with one fan commenting, “She was the prettiest at that time and still now also."

Samantha made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. She became one of the most recognisable stars in the South Indian cinema industry, appearing in both Tamil and Telugu films. Her famous films are Baana Kaathadi, Mahanati, Majili, Oh Baby, and Theri.

The actress has also dabbled in online series, with a noteworthy performance in The Family Man: Season 2 and a recent cameo in the action series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The episode, part of the worldwide Citadel brand, was directed by Raj and DK and aired on Prime Video on November 7.

Samantha has always managed to wow her audience with her acting abilities and developing appearance. Her flexibility and charisma have made her one of the most popular performers in the Indian cinema business today.

Her most recent effort, Citadel: Honey Bunny, debuted on Prime Video, and she will shortly star in the Netflix film Rakt Bramhand.

