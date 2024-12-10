Thangalaan OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu's blockbuster film online

Thangalaan is an action-adventure film starring Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the key roles. It was released on August 15, 2024, and garnered mixed reviews from moviegoers. After a considerable wait, it has finally arrived on OTT.

Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu play the key characters in the action-adventure movie Thangalaan, which is available on Netflix. The movie was released on August 15, 2024, and viewers had a combination of positive and negative reactions to it. Until recently, it has been made available via over-the-top (OTT) platforms. 

When and where to watch Thangalaan?

On December 9, three months after the film's initial debut in theatres, the creators of the film quietly published it online, and it is now available to view on Netflix.

The streaming platform had earlier shared the film's poster on X with the caption, "When we look at Chiyaan Vikram in this getup, only one thing comes to mind: DHOOOOL! 🔥Thangalaan is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as a post theatrical release. 🤩."

Storyline

The film, set around 1850 CE in the village of Veppur, tells the narrative of Thangalaan, the local leader, and his wife Gangamma, together with their children. One day, he negotiates with the Britishers for a better life and assists them in discovering gold in the community, but things take a dramatic turn when a strong tribal lady who protects the wealth becomes enraged and pursues vengeance on Thangalaan. Will he be able to safeguard both the people and himself?

Casting and Production of Thangalaan

Vikram stars as Thangalaan, Adhi Muni, Kaadaiyan, Arasan, and Naga Muni, Pasupathy as Gengupattar, Daniel Caltagirone as Lord Clement, Malavika Mohanan as Aarathi, Anand Sami as Kailasam, and Hari Krishnan as Varadhan, among others. PA Ranjith directed the action/adventure flick. It is created by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

