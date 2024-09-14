Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details

The announcement poster of Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film, directed by renowned director Vinod and music by Anirudh, has been released. This is said to be the farewell film for the actor as he plan to enter full-time politics.

GOAT Movie

Released on September 5th, Thalapathy Vijay's "The Greatest Of All Time" has grossed over 300 crore rupees worldwide. Starring many leading actors, "GOAT" is in its second week of release and continues to receive a good response from the people. The official announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's 69th and possibly the final film have now been released.

Thalapathy 69

KVN Productions, which is making its debut in Tamil cinema, is producing the first film starring Thalapathy Vijay. The released poster of this film depicts a man holding a torch with the caption "The torch bearer of democracy is arriving soon". Directed by renowned director H. Vinod and music by Anirudh, the film is slated to hit theaters in October 2025. It is expected that the official information about the actors and actresses who will be acting in this film will be released soon.

KVN Production

KVN Productions entered the film industry with the Kannada language film "Sakath" released in 2021. This company also produced Rajamouli's RRR, which was released in Telugu in 2022 and went to the Oscars. This company, which has produced more than 20 films in Kannada and Telugu in the last three years, has also produced Surya's Kanguva. But as far as Kanguva is concerned, since that company is producing it in association with Studio Green, Thalapathy's 69th film has become the first film officially produced by the company in Tamil.

TVK

Thalapathy Vijay, who announced his "Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam" at the beginning of this year, said that after completing the two film projects he has undertaken, he will completely say "goodbye" to his journey as an actor and travel as a full-time political leader. He will likely contest as the chief ministerial candidate in the 2026 assembly elections.

