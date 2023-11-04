Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Temptation Island India: Urvi Shetty to Jad Hadid; here's the complete list of contestants for this season

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Scheduled to premiere on November 3, 2023, on JioCinema, "Temptation Island India," known alternatively as 'Temptation Island India: Pyaar Ki Pariksha,' is an eagerly awaited reality and dating game show conducted entirely in Hindi. It promises to bring a unique and thrilling experience to the viewers.

    article_image1

    Instagram

    The complete list of contestants is here now. With Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra as hosts, it will be exciting to see Indian version of "Temptation Island

    article_image2

    Instagram/ Urvi Shetty

    Urvi, a dedicated animal lover, is a genuine enthusiast when it comes to pets. Despite her unassuming nature, she carries ambitious aspirations and has already achieved success in the world of modeling, notably as a finalist on MTV India's Next Top Model.

    article_image3

    Instagram/ Jad Hadid

    Following his triumphant run in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid is prepared to captivate the women on Temptation Island India. With his remarkable good looks, unwavering commitment to fitness, and gentlemanly conduct, Jad stands out as a highly sought-after individual. 

    article_image4

    Instagram/ Neha Anand

    Neha, a self-assured and charismatic sports broadcaster, is enthusiastically embracing the prospect of discovering love on Temptation Island. Her family's association with the film industry adds a layer of intrigue to her persona, rendering her a captivating inclusion on the program. 

    article_image5

    Instagram/ Faiz Baloch

    Faiz Baloch, a well-known influencer and a part of Team 07, epitomizes the unfiltered desi vibe. Recognized for his remarkable dance skills, Faiz has ascended from modest origins while staying true to his cultural roots. 

    article_image6

    Instagram/ Ruma Sharma

    Ruma, a well-known social media influencer, has a deep passion for dance. Her candid and art-focused perspective sets her apart as a distinctive participant on the island.

    article_image7

    Instagram/ Samadh Choudhary

    Samadh is a multi-talented individual, merging his expertise in sales and marketing with a deep passion for the arts. He is drawn to women who exude self-sufficiency, independence, ambition, and a positive aura. He takes pride in his singing abilities and is a proficient guitar player.

    article_image8

    Instagram/ Rajvi

    Rajvi, a fashion model and makeup artist, is a bold and self-assured individual hailing from Surat. Her outgoing and extroverted nature, along with her captivating accent, makes her highly appealing.

    article_image9

    Instagram/ Nikhil Mehta

    Nikhil, known by his stage name Aerreo, lives by the motto of pursuing one's passions and striving to attain them. Having previously worked in the banking sector, he took a bold step to follow his love for music and transitioned into a career as a DJ and music producer.  He prioritizes meaningful, long-term relationships over transient connections, emphasizing his focus on building a future together.

    article_image10

    Instagram/ Shraddha Tiwari

    Shraddha, a sensible and self-assured young woman hailing from Chhattisgarh, holds a strong belief in her abilities. She enjoys casual flirting but is also hopeful of discovering genuine love. 

    article_image11

    Instagram/ Aryan Arora

    Aryan, an enchanting blend of handsome looks and talent, has left his mark on television with roles in well-loved shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin, and Chashni.  Aryan is the embodiment of chivalry, upholding a kind and courteous demeanor. His belief in the mantra "LOVE ALL" reflects his compassionate and inclusive outlook on life.

    article_image12

    Instagram/ Shagun

    Shagun, a former Miss Madhya Pradesh, is a strong-willed individual always prepared to embrace any challenge that comes her way. She firmly upholds the belief that patience is the cornerstone of a successful relationship. 

    article_image13

    Instagram/ Zen Sajnani

    Zen Sajnani, a software engineer, embodies the quintessential Bombay boy, living life with a carefree spirit. He radiates happiness and is determined to savor every moment to the fullest. Zen's sense of humor makes him the heart and soul of every gathering. For Zen, compatibility is about relishing the journey together without the weight of unnecessary obligations.

    article_image14

    Instagram/ Mahima Seth

    Mahima, a lively and cheerful young woman from Delhi, has established herself as a notable content creator. Her infectious charm and vibrant energy set her apart from the crowd. Being a comedy content creator, she possesses a unique quality that distinguishes her from others, and she has received compliments from the guys for her sharp wit and humor.

    article_image15

    Instagram/ Vaibhav Gandhi

    Jimmy, a well-known YouTuber, utilizes his sharp wit and humor to captivate and amuse his viewers. Beneath his comedic facade, Jimmy is a staunch advocate for the profound influence of love. He is prepared to enchant others with his rapid wit and a heart brimming with affection.

    article_image16

    Instagram/ Navisha Kashyap

    Hailing from Pune, Navisha is a kind-hearted and emotionally attuned individual actively seeking a deep and lasting connection. She places a high value on emotional connection and is in search of a mature and sensible partner who can guide her when she veers off course. 

    article_image17

    Instagram/ Satyam Tyagi

    Satyam Tyagi, a lawyer based in Delhi, dreams of stepping beyond the boundaries of legal practice and making a mark as an actor. For Satyam, it's not about engaging in brief encounters but about crafting lasting emotional bonds. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon film fly high? Check anr

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details SHG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee? RBA

    Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making? ATG

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    Recent Stories

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon film fly high? Check anr

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon