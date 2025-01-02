Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj welcomes New Year in style; holiday pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Anasuya Bharadwaj welcomed 2025 in her signature bold style, sharing stunning photos that have taken social media by storm. Known for balancing elegance and glamour, the actress is setting trends with her captivating charm

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 1:51 PM IST

The New Year has arrived, and while many celebrated with joy and festivities, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj chose to welcome 2025 with a bold statement. After stepping away from her popular stint on the show Jabardasth, Anasuya has been raising the glam quotient. Her bikini-clad poses during family trips have frequently gone viral on social media, creating a buzz that’s hard to forget. This year, her New Year posts on Instagram and Twitter are trending for their subtle mix of elegance and boldness, leaving netizens in awe

article_image2

Recently, Anasuya appeared in Pushpa 2. Though her role wasn’t highly significant, her presence at the pre-release event garnered her considerable attention. She is now gearing up for a full-fledged career in films. Despite taking on several projects in recent years, none have provided the breakthrough her career needs. While she had high hopes for Pushpa 2, her limited screen presence didn’t allow her to shine as expected

article_image3

Previously known for her modern attire and modest glamour, Anasuya has recently turned up the heat with her bold looks. However, she maintains a fine balance, avoiding any over-the-top or inappropriate exposure. Her captivating eyes and subtle charm have proven enough to set social media abuzz, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences without crossing boundaries

article_image4

Anasuya's refined beauty and undeniable talent are waiting to be harnessed by the right filmmaker. It remains to be seen which director will recognize her potential and showcase both her acting prowess and glamorous side in a way that elevates her career. For now, her photos are winning hearts across generations, keeping her in the limelight. With this glamorous start to 2025, Anasuya is bound to trend on social media for weeks to come

