Telugu actor Manchu Manoj takes legal action against father Mohan Babu, files police complaint: Here's why

Actor Manchu Manoj has made serious allegations against his father, Mohan Babu, amidst a family dispute. He accused his father of making false accusations against him and his wife and mismanaging family assets.

Manchu Manoj files police complaint

Amidst a family feud, Manchu Manoj filed a complaint alleging an attack by unknown individuals and threats to his and his wife's lives. Mohan Babu also filed a complaint against Manoj.

Mohan Babu, Manchu Manoj Dispute

Manchu Manoj expressed his distress over the false and malicious allegations made by his father, Mohan Babu, against him and his wife. He stated that these allegations are an attempt to tarnish his reputation and create unnecessary conflict within the family.

Manchu Manoj's Statement

Manchu Manoj provided a detailed explanation, addressing several family matters and seeking justice. He tagged key government officials in his post.

Manchu Manoj's Residence

Manoj clarified that he moved into the family home at his father's request, due to his mother being alone after his brother's departure to Dubai. He refuted allegations of ulterior motives and offered to verify his location history.

Family Dispute Concerns

Manoj expressed concern over his daughter being dragged into the dispute and questioned the motives behind the allegations against his wife.

Allegations of Mistreatment

Manoj accused his father of mistreating female staff and claimed to have evidence to support these allegations. He also denied abandoning his daughter.

CCTV Footage Concerns

Manoj questioned the deletion of CCTV footage and raised concerns about a potential cover-up. He highlighted his independent career and contributions to family films without financial compensation.

Financial Mismanagement Claims

Manoj challenged anyone to prove he ever asked for family assets and emphasized his self-made career. He accused Vishnu and an associate of exploiting students and businesses.

Family Dispute Resolution

Manoj claimed his father always favored Vishnu and that he suffered reputational damage and harassment despite his sacrifices. He mentioned a previous attempt to resolve family disputes.

Latest Videos