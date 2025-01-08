Tamil actor Vishal hospitalised? Manager clarifies

Following reports of actor Vishal being hospitalized, his manager has clarified the situation.

Actor Vishal's Early Career as a Child Artist

Vishal, a prominent actor in Tamil cinema, began his career as a child artist in a 1989 Telugu film. He transitioned to a lead role in 2004 with 'Chellamae', directed by Gandhi Krishna, while working as an assistant director.

Vishal's Superhit Movies

Despite initial criticism for his complexion, Vishal's debut film was a hit. Subsequent films like 'Sandakozhi', 'Thimiru', 'Sivappathigaram', 'Thaamirabharani', 'Malaikottai', and 'Sathyam' cemented his position as a leading actor. He impressed audiences with action roles and showcased his versatility in Bala's 'Avan Ivan'.

Madha Gaja Raja Release After 12 Years

Fans were shocked by Vishal's appearance at the recent press meet for 'Madha Gaja Raja', releasing after 12 years. He appeared thin, with a swollen face and trembling hands. Actor and composer Vijay Antony helped him to his seat. Some critics blamed director Bala for Vishal's condition, alleging medical procedures for the film affected his health and led to unhealthy habits.

Vishal Recovering from Viral Fever

Vishal's team clarified that he was suffering from a viral fever and was advised complete bed rest by Apollo Hospital. He is reportedly recovering at home. Amidst rumors of hospitalization, his manager, Harikrishnan, has issued a statement.

Vishal's Manager Clarifies Rumors

Harikrishnan stated that the rumors of Vishal's hospitalization are false. He is resting at home as per medical advice. His recent appearance at an event showed him unwell due to the fever. He is recovering well and expected to be back in full health soon. Fans are offering prayers and conducting charitable events for his speedy recovery.

