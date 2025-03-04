Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma part ways months after dating? Here's what we know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once a beloved couple, have reportedly ended their relationship. Though neither has issued an official statement, sources confirm their amicable separation. Despite parting ways, they continue to hold mutual respect, focusing on their careers while remaining good friends

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once a celebrated couple in the film industry, have reportedly ended their relationship. Though the two have not released an official statement, multiple sources suggest that they amicably parted ways weeks ago

Tamannaah and Vijay, who first met while working on Lust Stories 2 in 2023, were often seen together and never shied away from acknowledging their bond. They were rumored to be planning a future together, but recent reports indicate that they have now chosen to go their separate ways. Despite this, they continue to maintain mutual respect and have decided to remain good friends

Close sources reveal that both actors are currently prioritizing their individual careers. While Tamannaah has multiple projects lined up, including Odela 2 and Stree 2, Vijay is also focused on his upcoming ventures. The duo has chosen to part ways on good terms, ensuring their professional and personal lives remain unaffected

Vijay had previously expressed that while they never deliberately hid their relationship, they valued privacy and avoided unnecessary attention. He believed that relationships should not feel restrictive, and Tamannaah also spoke about the natural bond they shared. She appreciated Vijay’s openness, which allowed her to be herself without any reservations

Though their romantic journey has ended, both actors continue to support and admire each other. Their love story may have come to a close, but they remain on good terms as they move forward in their respective careers. The industry and their fans respect their decision, wishing them success in their future endeavors

