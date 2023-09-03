Tamannaah Bhatia in Maldives: Actress' photos from her beach vacay will make you go green with envy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently jetted off to the Maldives with her beau Vijay Varma. However, the 'IT' couple did not post any photos or videos together from the island.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently visited Soneva Fushi in the Maldives for a much-needed break following the release of her flicks Jailer and Bhola Shankar.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She had gone out with her beau, actor Vijay Varma, for some quality time away from the stresses of everyday life.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple returned to Mumbai a few days back and were photographed separately at the airport. Tamannaah returned on Saturday and released a video on Instagram about her sunny vacation.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannahh may be seen frolicking around the resort in her photos and videos. She then strolls down the beach in a lovely red bikini while eating ice cream.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress also relaxes on a hammock, soaking in the tropical sun. She may also be seen rushing towards the water in a bright pink bikini, chasing a rainbow.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress Tamannahh has already posted several photographs from her Maldives holiday on Instagram.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In one of the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia stood under an arching rainbow on the beach in a pink bikini. She might be seen sketching something on the sand in the second image.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Other photos show the Jailer actress relaxing in a hammock, eating great food, posing with a giant jute hat on her head, and other activities.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after Bhatia shared the photos and videos, fans flooded the comment section. One wrote, "Beauty queen." Another fan wrote, "Loving person." "Te AMO Tammi Tammita Baby Love You," wrote the third one. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress just marked her 18th year as an actor. She sent an emotional statement on Instagram after sharing a video. "From teen dreams to adult realisations... from a damsel in distress and the girl next door to a badass bouncer and now a fearless investigator... what a ride it's been!" she wrote. I've been on this trip to eternity with my first real passion... acting, for 18 years. Anya is a really special part for me. Playing a cop in a fascinating story like Aakhri Sach was a challenge, to be sure... but one I eagerly accepted. My goal was to infuse every emotion into this figure and give it full justice. I hope you enjoy Anya! Meanwhile, I had some time to reflect on these beautiful moments and wanted to share them with you all... the ones who have been the most supportive of me on my dream journey. Thank you very much, and I adore you all."
     

