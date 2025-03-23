Sushant Singh Rajput to Sridevi-10 Shocking Bollywood Deaths

Read Full Gallery

Bollywood shocking death: Some Bollywood stars have died in mysterious circumstances. The sudden deaths of artists like Sridevi, Divya Bharti, and Sushant Singh Rajput shocked everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput (2020)

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment at the age of 34. His death was ruled a suicide, sending shockwaves through Bollywood.

Sridevi (2018)

Sridevi was found unconscious in a bathtub in Dubai. Initially, it was said that she had accidentally drowned. Everyone was shocked by this news.

Divya Bharti (1993)

Bollywood's 90s' actress Divya Bharti passed away at the age of 19. It is said that she accidentally fell from the balcony.

Parveen Babi (2005)

Glamorous actress Parveen Babi passed away. However, her body was found dead in her apartment after several days.

Jiah Khan (2013)

Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment. Her death was considered a suicide. However, later it was said that she was killed by her boyfriend, but he was later acquitted by the court.

Nafisa Joseph (2004)

The former Miss India and VJ passed away tragically at the age of 26. Fans were shocked by this news.

Silk Smitha (1996)

South actress Silk Smitha was found dead in her apartment. The film 'The Dirty Picture' is inspired by her life.

Guru Dutt (1964)

Reports after Guru Dutt's death suggested an overdose of alcohol and sleeping pills. However, his death remains shrouded in mystery.

Rajiv Kapoor (2021)

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58. He belongs to the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood.

Satish Kaushik (2023)

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik passed away a few years back at the age of 66 due to a heart attack.

