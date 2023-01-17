Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge no more; late actor's sister Priyanka Singh shares the news

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog dies only days before his birth anniversary (January 21), to which his sister, Priyanka Singh, says, ''You Joined...' Sushant Singh as she posted a few pictures of the pet Labrador Fudge.

    

    Priyanka Singh, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, said on Twitter that his Labrador named Fudge died a few days before his birth anniversary. 
     

    

    It's still difficult to accept that a wonderful actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer among us. Even though it has been over two and a half years after his terrible death, many are yet to come to terms with his loss. Rajput's sister shared a piece of bad news with us on social media a few days before his birth.
     

    

    Priyanka Singh announced heartbreaking news on Twitter that Sushant's pet dog Fudge is no more. In her message, she lamented the death of Fudge, a close friend of the Kai Po Che Actor. 
     

    

    Sushant's father allegedly brought Fudge to Patna since the actor's beloved dog was upset after his death. Shweta Singh Kirti shared photos of herself with Fudge on her official Instagram account last year.
     

    

    Priyanka Singh posted two old photographs and a touching letter on Instagram. She became emotional as she shared her feelings via words. Fudge went to paradise just a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birthday. If the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor were still alive, he would turn 37 on January 21, 2023.
     

    

    "So long Fudge! You joined your friend's Heavenly territory... will follow soon! Till then... so heart broken," Priyanka Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site. 
     

    

    After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many photos and videos of his dog Fudge have gone viral on social media

