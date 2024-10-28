Surbhi Jyoti marries Sumit Suri in gorgeous nature-themed wedding at Jim Corbett [PHOTOS]

TV stars Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in a breathtaking outdoor wedding on October 27 at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. Surrounded by close friends and fellow actors, the couple embraced tradition and nature, with Surbhi in a red lehenga and Sumit in ivory. Their heartfelt ceremony charmed fans and stars alike

First Published Oct 28, 2024, 8:06 AM IST

TV stars Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrated their wedding on Sunday, October 27, in a picturesque outdoor ceremony. The couple, who shared snapshots from the event on Instagram, revealed that they had exchanged vows in a beautiful setting at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. Surbhi chose a traditional red lehenga, while Sumit complemented her look in an ivory sherwani. Fans and industry colleagues alike filled the comments with congratulations, celebrating the couple’s new beginning

The wedding was attended by close friends and popular TV stars, including Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt, her husband Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan, and Vishal Singh. Other celebrities also left heartfelt messages for the newlyweds on social media, alongside warm wishes from Surbhi and Sumit’s fanbase. Many fans expressed their admiration for the couple’s journey and shared joy in the marriage news

Surbhi and Sumit had kicked off the wedding festivities on Friday with a pre-wedding shoot. Surbhi shared photos from the shoot on social media, reflecting on their journey together. She described the significance of marrying amid nature, where they could honor “the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole,” symbolizing resilience and grace in their relationship

In addition to the wedding ceremony, Surbhi shared photos from a lively haldi function, captioning the images to reflect the joyous celebration. The bright and playful mood of the ceremony was evident in the photos, where the couple embraced the traditional “yellow love affair” of the haldi ritual. Their pre-wedding celebrations were marked by cheerful festivities shared among loved ones

Surbhi and Sumit, who went public with their relationship in May, had initially planned their wedding for March but postponed it due to venue availability. Their wedding ceremony incorporated eco-friendly and unique rituals, highlighting their shared values of sustainability and commitment to nature. This touch added a distinctive element to the celebration, aligning with their mutual respect for the environment

Surbhi and Sumit’s wedding blended tradition with personal values, as they opted for eco-friendly elements and nature-inspired rituals. Held under the open sky at Aahana Resorts, the ceremony highlighted their commitment to sustainability

