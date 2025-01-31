SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra begin shooting in the world's largest forest

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated SSMB 29 has commenced filming. Rajamouli recently hinted at the start of production through a social media post.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

SSMB 29, a global-scale film, has begun production. Rajamouli hinted at the start by posting a photo of Mahesh Babu's passport.

budget 2025
article_image2

Priyanka Chopra stars as the female lead. She recently visited Hyderabad and the Chilkur Balaji Temple. Filming is underway at an aluminum factory near Lingampally.

article_image3

Rajamouli has chosen key locations for the jungle adventure film. The story originates from African forests, adapted from a Wilbur Smith novel.

article_image4

Key scenes will be filmed in Kenya and Hyderabad. Netizens joked about Rajamouli needing to return Mahesh's passport for the Kenya shoot.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News ATG

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead NTI

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas ATG

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas

Recent Stories

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region dmn

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark shk

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH) shk

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities iwh

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon