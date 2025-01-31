SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra begin shooting in the world's largest forest

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated SSMB 29 has commenced filming. Rajamouli recently hinted at the start of production through a social media post.

SSMB 29, a global-scale film, has begun production. Rajamouli hinted at the start by posting a photo of Mahesh Babu's passport.

Priyanka Chopra stars as the female lead. She recently visited Hyderabad and the Chilkur Balaji Temple. Filming is underway at an aluminum factory near Lingampally.

Rajamouli has chosen key locations for the jungle adventure film. The story originates from African forests, adapted from a Wilbur Smith novel.

Key scenes will be filmed in Kenya and Hyderabad. Netizens joked about Rajamouli needing to return Mahesh's passport for the Kenya shoot.

