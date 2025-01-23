Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes OTT Release: When and where to watch Vennela Kishore's comedy thriller film

Vennela Kishore's 'Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes' OTT streaming date is set. The story revolves around solving a murder mystery that occurred on the same day as Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

Vennela Kishore in Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes

Vennela Kishore recently starred as the hero in 'Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes'. Writer Mohan, who has worked on many successful films, directed this film. The film was distributed by Vamsi Nandipati, who distributed successful films like 'Committee Kurrollu', 'Aaye', 'K'. However, the film did not perform as expected in theaters and is now set for its OTT release.



Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes on ETV Win



The Telugu OTT platform ETV Win will stream Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes from January 24th. Get ready to unravel the mystery.



A scene from Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes



The story takes place in 1991. On the day of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination (May 21, 1991), a young woman named Mary is also brutally murdered on Srikakulam Beach. CI Bhaskar (Anish Kuruvilla) takes the case seriously and vows to catch the killers within a week or resign.



Fearing reputational damage, CI Bhaskar assigns the case to private detective Sherlock Holmes (Vennela Kishore). The detective suspects Mary's friend Bhramaramba (Ananya Nagalla), her boyfriend Balu (Raviteja Mahadyam), Jhansi, who was infatuated with Mary, and a suspended police officer Patnaik (Bahubali Prabhakar), along with three fishermen.

He interrogates each suspect, who tells a different story. Who killed Mary and why? What is detective Sherlock's background? Why did he choose this profession? What is Sherlock's connection to Mary's murder? How does he finally catch the killers? That's the rest of the story.

