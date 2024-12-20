Sridevi became the FIRST actress to charge Rs. 1 Crore fee; Here's why it became a game-changer

Sridevi, India’s first female superstar, redefined stardom with her unparalleled talent and versatility. Spanning five decades, her career included nearly 300 films across multiple languages. Breaking barriers, she became the first Indian actress to charge Rs. 1 crore for a film, setting a benchmark in cinema history

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi broke barriers by becoming the first Indian actress to charge Rs. 1 crore for a film, a feat considered groundbreaking at the time. With a career spanning five decades, her talent transcended regional boundaries, making her a national icon

article_image2

Sridevi

Sridevi, hailed as India’s first female superstar, delivered stellar performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Starring in nearly 300 films, she worked with legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema

article_image3

Actress Sridevi

Producer Boney Kapoor fell for Sridevi after seeing her in a Tamil film. They collaborated on the iconic Mr. India, where their relationship reportedly blossomed. Despite his prior marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor, Boney married Sridevi in 1996, and they had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

article_image4

Sridevi

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan on August 13, 1963, in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi debuted as a child actor at age 4. Sridevi’s unforgettable roles in films like Chaalbaaz, Mr. India, and Chandni showcased her acting brilliance and dance prowess. Her untimely demise on February 24, 2018, at age 54, left a void in Bollywood. She was found dead due to accidental drowning in Dubai, leaving fans mourning the loss of their beloved star

