Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Squid Game: The Challenge-When and where you can watch South Korean thriller-based show

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Squid Game Season 2 titled as "The Challenge' will be released on Netflix India today. Netflix dropped the Squid Game Season 2 trailer on its official YouTube channel, and it looks quite impressive.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge is slated to be published on Netflix today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based drama was a huge success, breaking multiple records.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to rumours, the Squid Game Season 2 would consist of 10 weekly episodes, with 456 competitors fighting for a prize pool of $4.56 million.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Although predictions claim that several notable Squid Game performers will be absent in season 2, fans will be relieved to learn that the primary lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the forthcoming season.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Season 2 of Squid Game: Release Date and Time
    Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge will be launched today, November 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. IST.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to sources, Squid Game Season 2 would consist of ten episodes. Some report state that all episodes will be released on November 22, while others believe that the show will be released in weekly instalments.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    There are also rumours that 5 episodes will broadcast tonight, followed by 4 episodes on November 29th and the last episode on December 6th. There has been no formal confirmation of this.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Squid Game Season 2 Cast
    The Squid Game Season 2 cast will undergo some adjustments. While some new characters like Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an will debut the show, the main characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return in the Squid Game Universe. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Season 1 Emmy winner, will direct all episodes of Season 2.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Season 2 of The Squid Game will be available on Netflix in India. However, this thriller-based high-voltage entertainment is exclusively available to subscribers. Netflix India's monthly subscription prices range from Rs 149 to Rs 649.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song RKK

    'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand's mother to make appearance on the dance show? Know details SHG

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand's mother to make appearance on the dance show? Know details

    Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, urges people to be careful (see post) RKK

    Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, urges people to be careful (see post)

    Anupamaa Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist RBA

    Anupamaa: Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties RKK

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties

    Recent Stories

    The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana ATG

    The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana

    cricket 'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts osf

    'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow' AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow'

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission snt

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon