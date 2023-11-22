Squid Game: The Challenge-When and where you can watch South Korean thriller-based show

Squid Game Season 2 titled as "The Challenge' will be released on Netflix India today. Netflix dropped the Squid Game Season 2 trailer on its official YouTube channel, and it looks quite impressive.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge is slated to be published on Netflix today, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based drama was a huge success, breaking multiple records.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to rumours, the Squid Game Season 2 would consist of 10 weekly episodes, with 456 competitors fighting for a prize pool of $4.56 million.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Although predictions claim that several notable Squid Game performers will be absent in season 2, fans will be relieved to learn that the primary lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the forthcoming season.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Season 2 of Squid Game: Release Date and Time

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge will be launched today, November 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. IST.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to sources, Squid Game Season 2 would consist of ten episodes. Some report state that all episodes will be released on November 22, while others believe that the show will be released in weekly instalments.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

There are also rumours that 5 episodes will broadcast tonight, followed by 4 episodes on November 29th and the last episode on December 6th. There has been no formal confirmation of this.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Squid Game Season 2 Cast

The Squid Game Season 2 cast will undergo some adjustments. While some new characters like Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an will debut the show, the main characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return in the Squid Game Universe. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Season 1 Emmy winner, will direct all episodes of Season 2.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Season 2 of The Squid Game will be available on Netflix in India. However, this thriller-based high-voltage entertainment is exclusively available to subscribers. Netflix India's monthly subscription prices range from Rs 149 to Rs 649.