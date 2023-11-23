Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Squid Game -The Challenge LEAKED: Netflix's South Korean thriller-based show is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    Squid Game - The Challenge Leaked: Netflix's competition show Squid Game The Challenge has been leaked online and made available for Tamilrockers, Torrent sites and Telegram channels.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Squid Game - The Challenge, commonly known as Squid Game Season 2, was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023. Season 1 of the famous South Korean thriller series premiered in 2021 and was an instant sensation with audiences, breaking multiple records.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Based on the TV series Squid Game, the new programme will feature real-life players competing in a series of high-stakes children's games for a massive $4.56 million cash prize. While the show has garnered good feedback from reviewers and viewers alike, it has unfortunately leaked online hours after its first premiere on the OTT platform.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The first season was based on a reality game style in which players were removed by murdering them off while the remaining contestants had to survive for the winning money. According to rumours, Squid Game season 2 will consist of one weekly programme, with 456 players fighting for the prize money this time.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The major lead actor, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), or Player 456, will return in Season 2. Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge' also stars Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon). Not just Squid Game, but also Tiger 3, The Railway Men, Sex Education, and other series and films, have fallen victim to piracy. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    About Squid Game's Challenge 
    The survival thriller show, created by Hwang Dong-hyu, will be released in three installments. Batch 1 is scheduled for November 22 (5 episodes), Batch 2 is scheduled for November 29 (4 episodes), and Batch 3 is scheduled for December 6 (1 episode).

