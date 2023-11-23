Squid Game -The Challenge LEAKED: Netflix's South Korean thriller-based show is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Squid Game - The Challenge Leaked: Netflix's competition show Squid Game The Challenge has been leaked online and made available for Tamilrockers, Torrent sites and Telegram channels.

Squid Game - The Challenge, commonly known as Squid Game Season 2, was released on Netflix on November 22, 2023. Season 1 of the famous South Korean thriller series premiered in 2021 and was an instant sensation with audiences, breaking multiple records.

Based on the TV series Squid Game, the new programme will feature real-life players competing in a series of high-stakes children's games for a massive $4.56 million cash prize. While the show has garnered good feedback from reviewers and viewers alike, it has unfortunately leaked online hours after its first premiere on the OTT platform.



The first season was based on a reality game style in which players were removed by murdering them off while the remaining contestants had to survive for the winning money. According to rumours, Squid Game season 2 will consist of one weekly programme, with 456 players fighting for the prize money this time.

The major lead actor, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), or Player 456, will return in Season 2. Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge' also stars Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon). Not just Squid Game, but also Tiger 3, The Railway Men, Sex Education, and other series and films, have fallen victim to piracy.

About Squid Game's Challenge

The survival thriller show, created by Hwang Dong-hyu, will be released in three installments. Batch 1 is scheduled for November 22 (5 episodes), Batch 2 is scheduled for November 29 (4 episodes), and Batch 3 is scheduled for December 6 (1 episode).