Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others elevate style game in city

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan and others were today in the city of dreams. Check them out

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan and others were today in the city of dreams. Check them out

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan was spotted in a white shirt and blue tracks at Juhu JW Marriot today. He was also wearing a white and blue shoes

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Soni Razdan was spotted in the city wearing a peach salwar suit for 'Pippa' promotions. Ishan Khatter was also present there 

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Today, 'Sukhee' actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the National Stock Exchange to ring the bell at Bandra

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Ishan Khatter was spotted wearing a white stripped suit and pants with black shoes for his upcoming movie 'Pippa' promotions

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Saif Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport in a blue kurta and white Pyajama. The 'Pataudi Nawab' looked dashing as always

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..." SHG

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..."

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements gcw

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours anr

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    Bihar latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty AJR

    Bihar's latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon