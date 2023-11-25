Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif; celebrities turn streets glamorous with their style

Celebrities, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and more, capture attention as they stroll through the streets, turning heads with their presence.

These celebrities were spotted in various locations across Mumbai, ranging from the airport to gyms.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, exuding style in a black T-shirt paired with loose-fitted grey pants and brown sunglasses, topped off with a chic beanie.

Ananya Pandey was seen heading to the gym, effortlessly showcasing style in a simple yet chic black gym attire.

Richa Chadha was seen wearing a stunning multicolored graphic-printed playsuit while out on the streets of Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor was observed at the airport, sporting a cool black jacket and black jeans, her hair casually left open.

Suhana Khan was spotted at the airport, looking chic in a navy blue jacket worn over a black crop top, complemented by olive-colored trousers.

Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in a simple white printed kurta set as she was spotted at the airport.

Katrina Kaif showcased her style at the airport, donning a yellow printed sweatshirt paired with light-blue ripped jeanz.