    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif; celebrities turn streets glamorous with their style

    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Celebrities, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and more, capture attention as they stroll through the streets, turning heads with their presence.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    These celebrities were spotted in various locations across Mumbai, ranging from the airport to gyms.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, exuding style in a black T-shirt paired with loose-fitted grey pants and brown sunglasses, topped off with a chic beanie.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Pandey was seen heading to the gym, effortlessly showcasing style in a simple yet chic black gym attire.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Richa Chadha was seen wearing a stunning multicolored graphic-printed playsuit while out on the streets of Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor was observed at the airport, sporting a cool black jacket and black jeans, her hair casually left open.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suhana Khan was spotted at the airport, looking chic in a navy blue jacket worn over a black crop top, complemented by olive-colored trousers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in a simple white printed kurta set as she was spotted at the airport.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif showcased her style at the airport, donning a yellow printed sweatshirt paired with light-blue ripped jeanz.

