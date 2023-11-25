Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif; celebrities turn streets glamorous with their style
Celebrities, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and more, capture attention as they stroll through the streets, turning heads with their presence.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
These celebrities were spotted in various locations across Mumbai, ranging from the airport to gyms.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, exuding style in a black T-shirt paired with loose-fitted grey pants and brown sunglasses, topped off with a chic beanie.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Pandey was seen heading to the gym, effortlessly showcasing style in a simple yet chic black gym attire.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Richa Chadha was seen wearing a stunning multicolored graphic-printed playsuit while out on the streets of Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor was observed at the airport, sporting a cool black jacket and black jeans, her hair casually left open.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Suhana Khan was spotted at the airport, looking chic in a navy blue jacket worn over a black crop top, complemented by olive-colored trousers.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in a simple white printed kurta set as she was spotted at the airport.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif showcased her style at the airport, donning a yellow printed sweatshirt paired with light-blue ripped jeanz.