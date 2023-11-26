Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kangana Ranaut and others rocked style game [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone to Kangana Ranaut were spotted today in the city. Let's check them out

    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kangana Ranaut and others rocked style game [PICTURES]

    Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone to Kangana Ranaut were spotted today in the city. Let's check out their various styles!

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a blue checkered shirt. He also clicked selfie with his young fans at the airport

    Varinder Chawla

    Twinkle Khanna was spotted in a black top ad blue jeans with a long beige coat at Mumbai airport along with her daughter Nitara

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Leone was spotted at Mumba airport in a white top and grey denim pants and a statement black bag

    Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukherjee was spotted in a dust blue anarkali salwar suit with broad pink border. She was also seen carrying a red hang bag

    Varinder Chawla

    Pooja Hegde was spotted in a green top and denim slit long skirt. She paired it with matching black-green combination shoes

    Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut was spotted in an ivory coloured saree. She was also seen carrying a Christian Dior tote bag

    Varinder Chawla

    Bobby Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport in an all-white ensemble. He is awaiting release of 'Animal' on December 1

    Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher was spotted at Mumbai airport posing with a fan. Anil Kapoor was dressed in a all black emsemble

