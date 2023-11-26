Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kangana Ranaut and others rocked style game [PICTURES]

Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone to Kangana Ranaut were spotted today in the city. Let's check them out

Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone to Kangana Ranaut were spotted today in the city. Let's check out their various styles!

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport in a blue checkered shirt. He also clicked selfie with his young fans at the airport

Twinkle Khanna was spotted in a black top ad blue jeans with a long beige coat at Mumbai airport along with her daughter Nitara

Sunny Leone was spotted at Mumba airport in a white top and grey denim pants and a statement black bag

Rani Mukherjee was spotted in a dust blue anarkali salwar suit with broad pink border. She was also seen carrying a red hang bag

Pooja Hegde was spotted in a green top and denim slit long skirt. She paired it with matching black-green combination shoes

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in an ivory coloured saree. She was also seen carrying a Christian Dior tote bag

Bobby Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport in an all-white ensemble. He is awaiting release of 'Animal' on December 1

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher was spotted at Mumbai airport posing with a fan. Anil Kapoor was dressed in a all black emsemble