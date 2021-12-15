  • Facebook
    Spider-Man: No Way Home, 7 movies to watch before watching Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 10:07 PM IST
    Fans in India are super enthusiastic about watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with so much to absorb, it is advisable to rewatch these 7 movies before buying tickets for Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

    Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most anticipated movie of the year, which is all set to release this weekend in India. Fans are excited to watch the multiverse unleash with previous Spider-Man villains returning to the big screen. Besides Tom Holland, who is playing Peter Parker's role, this film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange. Hollywood actress Zendaya plays the role of MJ. The film also features Marissa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Here we have a list of films you should watch before the movies leading up to the film.
     

    Spider-Man 3 (2007): In this film, you will see Tobey Maguire in a black Spider-Man suit. Spider-Man 3 marked Tobey Maguire's final portrayal as Spider-Man before the series rebooted. In this film, Spider-Man will face multiple villains like Venom and Sandman.
     

    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018): The film follows Miles Morales's origin story as Spider-Man while the multiverse slowly unleashes. The film delivers the right amount of action and humour with amazing storytelling, making it a pretty delightful Spider-Man movie. 
     

    Captain America: Civil War (2016): When Spider-Man meets Captain America in Civil War, it becomes more memorable for all MCU's fans. Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in the film. Tom nailed his version as Peter Parker, representing his youthfulness, athleticism, and exuberant nature. 

    The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon in this film continued the story of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. No superhero life is easy when the number of robust baddies grows, and the job problematizes his love life with Gwen.

    Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): The film sets the character angle of MCU's Spider-Man, who must grow with his new duties as a superhero. After the occurrences of the Civil War, Peter Parker is elated from his experience fighting alongside Tony Stark (Iron Man). And he returned to his ordinary life as a high school junior.
     

    The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Andrew Garfield succeeded as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man and portrayed a cool/funky version of Peter Parker.
     

