Sonu Sood’s directorial debut 'Fateh' features Grammy-Nominated Loire Cotler’s powerful track ‘Call to Life'

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh features Loire Cotler’s powerful track "Call to Life," blending world rhythms with operatic vocals to elevate action and emotion
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

Grammy-nominated composer and renowned rhythm vocalist Loire Cotler, known for her work with Hans Zimmer's band, has composed a track titled 'Call to Life' for Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh.

 

article_image2

Loire’s vocal style blends world rhythms with operatic grace, making her collaboration with the film special. Her ethereal vocals elevate a pivotal action sequence, creating an unforgettable, transcendental experience that complements the movie’s high-energy scenes.

 

article_image3

Sharing her thoughts, Loire expressed that music transcends language and connects deeply with emotions. She wanted her composition to capture the intensity and passion of the film, bringing light and rhythm to the action-packed sequence.

 

article_image4

Sonu Sood praised Loire’s talent, highlighting that her music transcended language barriers. He emphasized the importance of Cotler’s evocative vocals, which perfectly complement the film’s fast-paced action and emotional depth, ensuring Fateh resonates with a global audience.

 

article_image5

The teaser of Fateh has already generated excitement, offering a glimpse of thrilling stunts, stunning visuals, and a gripping story. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is set to release on January 10, 2025.

