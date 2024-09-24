Sonam Kapoor dazzles at Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 women's wear show in Paris [PHOTOS]

Sonam Kapoor once again turned heads at the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear Show in Paris, dazzling in a bold black outfit from the Dior Cruise 2025 collection. As the only Indian celebrity in attendance at this high-profile event, Sonam reaffirmed her status as a global fashion icon, showcasing her exceptional style at one of the most awaited occasions in the fashion world

Sonam Kapoor made a striking appearance at the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear Show, dressed in an elegant black trench coat adorned with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder. Her ensemble featured a voluminous skirt and structured corset, blending modern style with a nod to Parisian history. The look exuded sophistication, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and unique ability to blend timeless elegance with contemporary aesthetics

Paired with bold combat boots that boasted intricate chain details, Sonam Kapoor’s ensemble combined edgy and refined elements, resulting in a powerful silhouette. The outfit not only highlighted Dior’s enduring artistry but also embraced modern innovation, making it a statement piece of individuality. Kapoor’s style for the show embodied a balance between classic and avant-garde, showcasing why she remains a leading figure in global fashion

Attending the prestigious Dior show, Sonam Kapoor shared her admiration for the brand's continuous efforts to challenge the norms of creativity and elegance. She expressed that witnessing their vision being realized in the collection was always an incredible experience. Kapoor remarked that the intricate craftsmanship and celebration of heritage in the collection were extraordinary, and that every Dior show feels like a journey through both art and fashion

Sonam Kapoor felt honored to represent India on such a prominent global platform, explaining that the fusion of tradition and modernity resonated deeply with her. She highlighted how Dior consistently manages to celebrate both past and present in their designs. Her presence at the show reinforced her role as a global fashion ambassador, and her appreciation of Dior's creative mastery was clear throughout her time at the event

Sonam Kapoor's longstanding association with Dior continues to flourish, cementing her status as a fashion icon. As a Bollywood star and pop culture inspiration, she has become one of the most influential voices in Indian fashion. Kapoor’s appearance at the event served as yet another reminder of her impactful role in the fashion industry, where her style, vision, and representation have left an indelible mark

