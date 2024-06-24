Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Rekha, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others grace occasion [PICTURES]
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday and shared their first pictures as a married couple. Following the ceremony, they hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by the whose who of Bollywood. Rekha, Kajol and others attended the reception to bless the newly wed couple
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal posed for the papparazzi. Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant in a red brocade saree and Zaheer looked handsome in a white ensemble
Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth
Rekha shares an endearing moment with Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth. Aditi was a co-actor of Sonakshi in Heeramandi
Rekha
Rekha wore a Kanchipuram silk saree with golden hues as the attended the wedding reception of Sonakhi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma made a grand entry at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception with Zaheer Iqbal at Bastian, Mumbai
Huma Qureshi
'Maharani' actress Huma Qureshi graced the event with an embellished, ivory indo-western outfit and a chic bun
Anil Kapoor
The 'Fighter' actor looked dapper in black as he attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
Chunky Panday
Actor Chunky Panday graced the occasion in a blue suit paired with a white shirt, dark blue pants and light blue shoes
Kajol
Kajol looked stunning as she attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal in a golden pallu saree
Aditi Rao Hydari
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Heeramandi' co-star 'Bibbojaan' aka Aditi Rao Hydari graced the occasion looking pretty
Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha poses with wife Poonam Sinha as they enter the reception of daughter Sonakshi with Zaheer Iqbal
Vidya Balan with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan attended the wedding reception twinning in black with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. They looked dashing together