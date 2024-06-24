Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Rekha, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others grace occasion [PICTURES]

    Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday and shared their first pictures as a married couple. Following the ceremony, they hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by the whose who of Bollywood. Rekha, Kajol and others attended the reception to bless the newly wed couple

    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    SOnakshi, Zaheer Iqbal marriage

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tied-the-knot in a civil marriage on Sunday. The wedding was followed by a grand reception which was attended by the whose who of Bollywood. Let's check out their pictures

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal posed for the papparazzi. Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant in a red brocade saree and Zaheer looked handsome in a white ensemble

    Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

    Rekha shares an endearing moment with Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth. Aditi was a co-actor of Sonakshi in Heeramandi

    Rekha

    Rekha wore a Kanchipuram silk saree with golden hues as the attended the wedding reception of Sonakhi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

    Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma

    Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma made a grand entry at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception with Zaheer Iqbal at Bastian, Mumbai

    Huma Qureshi

    'Maharani' actress Huma Qureshi graced the event with an embellished, ivory indo-western outfit and a chic bun

    Anil Kapoor

    The 'Fighter' actor looked dapper in black as he attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

    Chunky Panday

    Actor Chunky Panday graced the occasion in a blue suit paired with a white shirt, dark blue pants and light blue shoes

    Kajol

    Kajol looked stunning as she attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal in a golden pallu saree

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Sonakshi Sinha's 'Heeramandi' co-star 'Bibbojaan' aka Aditi Rao Hydari graced the occasion looking pretty

    Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha

    Shatrughan Sinha poses with wife Poonam Sinha as they enter the reception of daughter Sonakshi with Zaheer Iqbal

    Vidya Balan with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur

    Vidya Balan attended the wedding reception twinning in black with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. They looked dashing together

