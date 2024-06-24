Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Rekha, Kajol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others grace occasion [PICTURES]

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday and shared their first pictures as a married couple. Following the ceremony, they hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by the whose who of Bollywood. Rekha, Kajol and others attended the reception to bless the newly wed couple

SOnakshi, Zaheer Iqbal marriage

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tied-the-knot in a civil marriage on Sunday. The wedding was followed by a grand reception which was attended by the whose who of Bollywood. Let's check out their pictures

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal posed for the papparazzi. Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant in a red brocade saree and Zaheer looked handsome in a white ensemble

Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

Rekha shares an endearing moment with Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth. Aditi was a co-actor of Sonakshi in Heeramandi

Rekha

Rekha wore a Kanchipuram silk saree with golden hues as the attended the wedding reception of Sonakhi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma made a grand entry at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception with Zaheer Iqbal at Bastian, Mumbai

Huma Qureshi

'Maharani' actress Huma Qureshi graced the event with an embellished, ivory indo-western outfit and a chic bun

Anil Kapoor

The 'Fighter' actor looked dapper in black as he attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Chunky Panday

Actor Chunky Panday graced the occasion in a blue suit paired with a white shirt, dark blue pants and light blue shoes

Kajol

Kajol looked stunning as she attended the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal in a golden pallu saree

Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Heeramandi' co-star 'Bibbojaan' aka Aditi Rao Hydari graced the occasion looking pretty

Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha poses with wife Poonam Sinha as they enter the reception of daughter Sonakshi with Zaheer Iqbal

Vidya Balan with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan attended the wedding reception twinning in black with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. They looked dashing together

