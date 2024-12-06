Sofia Hayat turns 50: A life of bold choices and spiritual transformation

Bollywood actress Sofia Hayat turns 50. Explore the untold stories of Sofia's life, surrounded by bold photos and controversies. From Bigg Boss to marriage and then divorce, what was her journey like?

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Bollywood sensation Sofia Hayat turns 50. Sofia was born in 1974 in London. Sofia remains in the news due to her bold photos and controversies.

article_image2

Sofia Hayat is famous for her sizzling looks and captivating demeanor. Many of her glamorous photos can be seen on social media.

article_image3

Several controversies are also associated with Sofia Hayat. According to reports, she was also in a lot of discussion about her affair with cricketer Rohit Sharma. However, Rohit clarified that he has no relationship with Sofia.

article_image4

Sofia Hayat was also a contestant on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 7. She added a lot of boldness inside the house. In July 2012, Hayat was recognized as the new "Curvy Icon" by Vogue Italia. The following year, in September 2013, she was ranked 81st on FHM's list of the sexiest women in the world.

article_image5

Sofia Hayat married interior designer Vlad Stanescu in 2017. Vlad was 10 years younger than Sofia. Hayat claimed that he had tried to scam her out of her London property.

article_image6

Sofia Hayat and Vlad Stanescu's marriage broke up within a year. Sofia accused her husband, saying that he was a devil and a thief.

article_image7

Sofia Hayat worked in films like Cash and Carry, Nach Le London, Diary of a Butterfly and Aksar 2. However, she could not achieve success in Bollywood.

article_image8

In 2016, Sofia Hayat announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.

