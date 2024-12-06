Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 2024 at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by friends and family. The wedding reflected the heartfelt joy felt by the Akkineni family. Father-in-law Nagarjuna shared heartfelt messages

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

The much awaited wedding of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala took place on 4th December at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad. The couple initially chose to keep their relationship private and got engaged in a close private ceremony in August. The wedding was a lavish affair but steeped in authentic Telugu traditions. Nagarjuna shared photos from the wedding where the bride looked radiant in newly wedded glow. The couple smiled at each other. In another picture, the whole Akkineni family posed together. It included Nagarjuna, Chay's brother Akhil and others

article_image2

Nagarjuna expressed heartfelt thanks to the media for respecting the family's privacy during the celebrations. He appreciated the media's understanding and kind wishes, which he said added to the joy of the occasion. He also extended gratitude to fans, family, and friends for their blessings, stating that their love made the wedding an unforgettable memory for the Akkineni family

article_image3

Nagarjuna, who had earlier announced the couple's engagement, welcomed Sobhita into the family with a touching note. He shared how she had already brought immense happiness to their lives and called her a blessing. Watching Chaitanya and Sobhita begin their journey together was an emotional moment for him, reflecting the family’s joy at their union

article_image4

The wedding was particularly significant as it took place during the centenary celebrations of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Nagarjuna mentioned that it felt as though ANR's blessings were guiding the couple throughout the occasion. He thanked everyone who joined the family in commemorating this special moment and showered blessings on the newlyweds, adding another layer of sentiment to the event

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan NTI

Jasprit Bumrah Birthday: Here's what Yorker king eats in his diet plan

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY ATG

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme ATG

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more gcw

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon