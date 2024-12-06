Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 2024 at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by friends and family. The wedding reflected the heartfelt joy felt by the Akkineni family. Father-in-law Nagarjuna shared heartfelt messages

The much awaited wedding of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala took place on 4th December at Annapurna Studios Hyderabad. The couple initially chose to keep their relationship private and got engaged in a close private ceremony in August. The wedding was a lavish affair but steeped in authentic Telugu traditions. Nagarjuna shared photos from the wedding where the bride looked radiant in newly wedded glow. The couple smiled at each other. In another picture, the whole Akkineni family posed together. It included Nagarjuna, Chay's brother Akhil and others

Nagarjuna expressed heartfelt thanks to the media for respecting the family's privacy during the celebrations. He appreciated the media's understanding and kind wishes, which he said added to the joy of the occasion. He also extended gratitude to fans, family, and friends for their blessings, stating that their love made the wedding an unforgettable memory for the Akkineni family

Nagarjuna, who had earlier announced the couple's engagement, welcomed Sobhita into the family with a touching note. He shared how she had already brought immense happiness to their lives and called her a blessing. Watching Chaitanya and Sobhita begin their journey together was an emotional moment for him, reflecting the family’s joy at their union

The wedding was particularly significant as it took place during the centenary celebrations of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Nagarjuna mentioned that it felt as though ANR's blessings were guiding the couple throughout the occasion. He thanked everyone who joined the family in commemorating this special moment and showered blessings on the newlyweds, adding another layer of sentiment to the event

